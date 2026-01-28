Djokovic's Dramatic Grand Slam Pursuit

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record Grand Slam title was marked by drama as fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti unexpectedly withdrew from their Australian Open quarter-final match due to an injury. Musetti's retirement occurred after he had impressively secured a two-set lead on Wednesday at Melbourne Park.

This turn of events allowed Djokovic to execute a remarkable comeback, once again highlighting his dominance at Melbourne Park, where he is already a ten-time champion. The incident has kept his ambitious drive for a 25th major title, which would break the tie with Margaret Court, very much alive.

(With inputs from agencies.)