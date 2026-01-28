Left Menu

Djokovic's Dramatic Grand Slam Pursuit

In a tense Australian Open quarter-final, Novak Djokovic continued his quest for a record Grand Slam after Lorenzo Musetti retired injured despite leading by two sets. Djokovic aims to surpass Margaret Court with a 25th major victory, keeping his hopes alive at Melbourne Park.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 28-01-2026 12:18 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 12:18 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a record Grand Slam title was marked by drama as fifth seed Lorenzo Musetti unexpectedly withdrew from their Australian Open quarter-final match due to an injury. Musetti's retirement occurred after he had impressively secured a two-set lead on Wednesday at Melbourne Park.

This turn of events allowed Djokovic to execute a remarkable comeback, once again highlighting his dominance at Melbourne Park, where he is already a ten-time champion. The incident has kept his ambitious drive for a 25th major title, which would break the tie with Margaret Court, very much alive.

