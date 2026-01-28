Novak Djokovic's Dramatic Australian Open Escape Continues

Novak Djokovic's journey at the Australian Open took a thrilling turn as he advanced to the semi-finals after Lorenzo Musetti retired from the quarter-final match. Despite trailing by two sets, Djokovic's hopes remained alive when Musetti was forced to withdraw due to a thigh injury that hampered his performance.

Djokovic acknowledged Musetti's superior play, admitting he felt fortunate to proceed. The 10-time Australian Open champion praised Musetti's gameplay, which caused Djokovic numerous unforced errors during the match. Musetti was applauded for his strategy, which put Djokovic in challenging positions before his injury.

Now, Djokovic eagerly awaits the outcome of the quarter-final between Jannik Sinner and Ben Shelton to determine his next opponent. As he reflects on his win, Djokovic remains focused on securing his 25th Grand Slam title and breaking the record held alongside Margaret Court.