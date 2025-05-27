PV Sindhu Shines Bright at Singapore Open 2025, Advances to Pre-Quarterfinals

PV Sindhu stormed into the pre-quarterfinals of the Singapore Badminton Open 2025, breaking her streak of first-round exits. The Indian shuttler, currently ranked 17th, defeated Canada's world No. 52 Wen Yu Zhang in straight sets, 21-14, 21-9, in a brisk 31-minute match.

The decisive victory echoes Sindhu's prior dominance over Zhang, as she had defeated her in the Spain Masters last year. This win reignites Sindhu's aspirations to regain her top form, following a challenging season where she faced multiple early exits.

Next, Sindhu faces a formidable opponent in world No. 5 Chen Yu Fei. While Sindhu advances, India's Malvika Bansod and Anmol Kharb's campaigns ended in the tournament, with both displaying impressive fighting spirit but falling short against higher-ranked opponents.

(With inputs from agencies.)