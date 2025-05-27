Zverev's Dominant Start in French Open Pursuit

In a commanding display at the French Open, Alexander Zverev, last year's runner-up, advanced to the second round with a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over American Learner Tien on Tuesday. The German third seed broke serve once per set, demonstrating his readiness to chase his first Grand Slam win.

"This was a good start to the tournament," Zverev commented post-match. "Winning in three sets is a positive, usually, I find myself in four or five-set openers. I anticipate a fun two weeks here if this form continues."

Zverev maintained a grounded approach throughout the match, acknowledging Tien's past victories, including a significant win against him and Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. "Facing someone who's bested me before was beneficial; it helped shape this performance," Zverev reflected.

