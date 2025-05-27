Left Menu

Zverev's Dominant Start in French Open Pursuit

Alexander Zverev began his French Open campaign with a strong straight-sets victory over Learner Tien. The German third seed won 6-3, 6-3, 6-4, advancing to the second round. He emphasized the importance of learning from past encounters as he eyes his first Grand Slam triumph.

Updated: 27-05-2025 18:41 IST
In a commanding display at the French Open, Alexander Zverev, last year's runner-up, advanced to the second round with a decisive 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 win over American Learner Tien on Tuesday. The German third seed broke serve once per set, demonstrating his readiness to chase his first Grand Slam win.

"This was a good start to the tournament," Zverev commented post-match. "Winning in three sets is a positive, usually, I find myself in four or five-set openers. I anticipate a fun two weeks here if this form continues."

Zverev maintained a grounded approach throughout the match, acknowledging Tien's past victories, including a significant win against him and Daniil Medvedev at the Australian Open. "Facing someone who's bested me before was beneficial; it helped shape this performance," Zverev reflected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

