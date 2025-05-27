Coco Gauff's Grand Slam Ambitions Shine Through Mishap

Coco Gauff provided an unexpected yet memorable moment at the French Open when she realized she'd forgotten her rackets for her match against Australian Olivia Gadecki.

With a good-natured grin, Gauff's team swiftly retrieved her equipment, and she responded by delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory, underscoring her title ambitions.

The American showcased resilience and skill, overcoming a brief service loss in the first set to tighten her grip on the match, displaying the prowess that makes her a formidable force in the tournament.