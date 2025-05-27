Left Menu

Coco Gauff's Grand Slam Ambitions Shine Through Mishap

Coco Gauff made headlines by forgetting her rackets before her French Open match against Olivia Gadecki. Despite the mishap, Gauff dominated with a 6-2, 6-2 win, showcasing her strong form. Her quick recovery and decisive play reaffirmed her status as a top contender for the title.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:42 IST
Coco Gauff's Grand Slam Ambitions Shine Through Mishap

Coco Gauff provided an unexpected yet memorable moment at the French Open when she realized she'd forgotten her rackets for her match against Australian Olivia Gadecki.

With a good-natured grin, Gauff's team swiftly retrieved her equipment, and she responded by delivering a commanding 6-2, 6-2 victory, underscoring her title ambitions.

The American showcased resilience and skill, overcoming a brief service loss in the first set to tighten her grip on the match, displaying the prowess that makes her a formidable force in the tournament.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025