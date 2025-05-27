Sibling Rivalry on the Court: Zverev Brothers Share a Laugh

In an engaging post-match interview at the French Open, world number three Alexander Zverev lightheartedly poked fun at his brother Mischa, a former professional player and current member of his coaching team. Following his victory over Learner Tien, Zverev playfully noted that Mischa no longer warms him up for matches.

Reflecting on their past, Zverev jested about Mischa's earlier claims of outplaying him, pointing out the vast difference in their career wins and titles. Despite the banter, Zverev expressed gratitude for Mischa's influence on his career, acknowledging his brother's unwavering support.

Though Mischa has not competed since 2023 and has not officially retired, he still envisions a return to professional tennis. Alexander, appreciating Mischa's contribution, emphasized his new role in assisting his brother's tennis journey.

(With inputs from agencies.)