Injury Sidelines Gus Atkinson from ODI Series
England seamer Gus Atkinson will miss the upcoming ODI series against the West Indies due to a hamstring strain sustained during a test match against Zimbabwe. No replacement has been announced for Atkinson in the squad. England is set to play three ODIs and three T20s from May 29 to June 10.
England seamer Gus Atkinson has been sidelined from the upcoming one-day international series against the West Indies due to a hamstring strain, according to the England Cricket Board (ECB).
The injury, incurred during England's test win over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week, means Atkinson will not participate in the series. The ECB confirmed no substitution will be made for him in the ODI squad.
England is scheduled to face the West Indies in three ODIs followed by three Twenty20 matches, taking place from May 29 to June 10.
