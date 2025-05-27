Left Menu

Clash of Champions: Swiatek vs Raducanu in French Open Showdown

The French Open proceeds with exciting matchups as defending champion Iga Swiatek faces off against Emma Raducanu. Carlos Alcaraz prepares for a competitive round against Fabian Marozsan, while Aryna Sabalenka continues her quest for victory in excellent form.

The second round of the French Open intensifies on Wednesday, showcasing a thrilling face-off between defending champion Iga Swiatek and 2021 U.S. Open winner Emma Raducanu. Both former Grand Slam champions bring their competitive spirits to the clay courts of Roland Garros.

Despite a slight drop in her ranking, Swiatek seeks to uphold her impeccable record against Raducanu. Swiatek's clay-court mastery is under scrutiny as she steps into the match with historical wins against her opponent, having never lost a set.

In the men's draw, Carlos Alcaraz aims to redeem himself following an unexpected defeat by Fabian Marozsan earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Aryna Sabalenka, in superb form, seeks to continue her dominating run after a commanding first-round victory.

