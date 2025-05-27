Delhi U20 Triumphs with Dramatic Comeback to Clinch Championship

In a thrilling encounter at the Swami Vivekananda Men's U-20 National Football Championship, Delhi U20 emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Mizoram U20. This spectacular comeback took place on Tuesday at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, where Delhi overturned a two-goal deficit to defend their title.

Mizoram seemed dominant initially, scoring first through Mesak C Lalrinngheta and PC Pazawna, leading 2-0 at half-time. Delhi, however, ignited a revival after the break with Arya Kashyap's header. The match escalated as Mizoram dug deep defensively and Delhi struggled to equalize until injury time.

Laishram Rahul Meitei spearheaded the turnaround, scoring twice, including a decisive goal in extra time, supported by Prashan Jajo's clincher. The high-octane final saw tempers flare and resulted in ten player expulsions, leaving Mizoram with eight players and Delhi nine, but the latter's tenacity sealed their triumph.

(With inputs from agencies.)