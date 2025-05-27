Left Menu

Delhi U20 Triumphs with Dramatic Comeback to Clinch Championship

Delhi U20 staged a remarkable comeback to win the Swami Vivekananda Men's U-20 Football Championship, defeating Mizoram U20 4-2 in extra time. Despite being down two goals and losing players to expulsions, Delhi's resilience shone through as Laishram Rahul Meitei led his team to victory with two crucial goals.

Updated: 27-05-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 21:03 IST
Delhi lifting Swami Vivekananda Men's U20 NFC title (Image: AIFF media). Image Credit: ANI
In a thrilling encounter at the Swami Vivekananda Men's U-20 National Football Championship, Delhi U20 emerged victorious with a 4-2 win over Mizoram U20. This spectacular comeback took place on Tuesday at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama Ground, where Delhi overturned a two-goal deficit to defend their title.

Mizoram seemed dominant initially, scoring first through Mesak C Lalrinngheta and PC Pazawna, leading 2-0 at half-time. Delhi, however, ignited a revival after the break with Arya Kashyap's header. The match escalated as Mizoram dug deep defensively and Delhi struggled to equalize until injury time.

Laishram Rahul Meitei spearheaded the turnaround, scoring twice, including a decisive goal in extra time, supported by Prashan Jajo's clincher. The high-octane final saw tempers flare and resulted in ten player expulsions, leaving Mizoram with eight players and Delhi nine, but the latter's tenacity sealed their triumph.

