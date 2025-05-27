Puri Beach Boat Mishap: Unauthorized Operations Probe

The probe into the recent boat capsize incident at Puri beach, which involved the brother of former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly, has uncovered alarming details. It was found that a private agency was conducting water sports in a high tide zone, without appropriate permission, endangering the lives of its patrons.

District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain revealed that the agency had been operating outside its permitted zone. The incident, which could have been tragic for Snehasish Ganguly, President of the Cricket Association of Bengal, and his wife Arpita, has prompted calls to rescind the agency's license. Legal action may also ensue should negligence be confirmed.

In immediate response, the district authorities have demolished the agency's office and ticket counters near the beach. It has also been noted that the agency projected itself as government-sponsored, misleading the public. Further measures are anticipated, with the issue flagged for an upcoming Sea Beach Management Committee meeting.