Exciting Upsets and Triumphs at the French Open

Coco Gauff provided comic relief before winning her first-round match at the French Open, while Daniil Medvedev suffered a dramatic loss. Novak Djokovic began his chase for a 25th Grand Slam with a win. Women’s matches saw Sofia Kenin and Victoria Azarenka score significant wins, suggesting interesting developments ahead.

Coco Gauff

In a day filled with dramatic matches and unexpected moments at the French Open, American tennis player Coco Gauff showcased her resilience and sense of humor. Despite forgetting her rackets, she dispatched Olivia Gadecki with a confident 6-2 6-2 win, emphasizing her title ambitions.

Meanwhile, on the men's side, Daniil Medvedev struggled under tough conditions and was beaten by Cameron Norrie, marking an early exit. Novak Djokovic, however, overcame challenging weather to start his journey towards a record 25th Grand Slam title, displaying his consistent excellence.

In the women's category, Sofia Kenin advanced with a victory over Varvara Gracheva, and Victoria Azarenka made history by winning as the oldest woman in the professional era. These developments highlight the thrilling unpredictability of this year's tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

