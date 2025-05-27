Gus Atkinson's Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been sidelined from the One-Day International series against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Atkinson suffered the injury during England's Test win over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week. He will now commence a rehabilitation program under the monitoring of the England medical team.

Harry Brook, recently appointed as the new white-ball captain, will lead the team without a replacement for Atkinson. Brook takes on the leadership mantle after Jos Buttler stepped down following disappointing results in recent ICC competitions. England's ODI and T20I squads are primed for what promises to be an exhilarating summer battle against the Caribbean side. The series schedule includes matches at iconic venues including Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens, and The Rose Bowl.

