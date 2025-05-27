Left Menu

Gus Atkinson's Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series

England's fast bowler Gus Atkinson is set to miss the ODI series against the West Indies due to a hamstring strain. The team, steered by new captain Harry Brook, is gearing up for a promising summer showdown without a replacement for the injured Atkinson.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 23:35 IST
Gus Atkinson's Injury Sidelines Him from West Indies ODI Series
Gus Atkinson. (Photo- ECB website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England fast bowler Gus Atkinson has been sidelined from the One-Day International series against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain, as confirmed by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Tuesday.

Atkinson suffered the injury during England's Test win over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week. He will now commence a rehabilitation program under the monitoring of the England medical team.

Harry Brook, recently appointed as the new white-ball captain, will lead the team without a replacement for Atkinson. Brook takes on the leadership mantle after Jos Buttler stepped down following disappointing results in recent ICC competitions. England's ODI and T20I squads are primed for what promises to be an exhilarating summer battle against the Caribbean side. The series schedule includes matches at iconic venues including Edgbaston, Sophia Gardens, and The Rose Bowl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025