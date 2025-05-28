Left Menu

Pant's Power Play: A Seamless Transition from IPL to England Test Tour

Rishabh Pant wraps up a thrilling IPL season with a stellar 118-run innings, leading the Lucknow Super Giants to a staggering 227. Despite injuries, the team's effort falls short against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Pant looks forward to a mental break before heading to the England Test series in high spirits.

In the aftermath of his IPL journey, India's dynamic wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant expressed his desire for a brief respite from cricket, aiming to recharge mentally before embarking on the England Test tour. Pant's extraordinary 118-run performance powered Lucknow Super Giants to a substantial 227 for three against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2025's final league match.

Despite Pant's extraordinary effort, RCB, propelled by Jitesh Sharma's 85 and Mayank Agarwal's swift 41, clinched victory to secure their position in Qualifier 1. Pant lamented the injuries to key bowlers, which significantly impacted Lucknow's performance throughout the season.

Pant's late surge in form was marked by 11 fours and eight sixes. Reflecting on his innings, he credited learning from seasoned players and emphasized the importance of capitalizing on a strong start. Meanwhile, Jitesh Sharma, who played a critical role for RCB, relished the chance to perform under pressure and looked forward to the challenges ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

