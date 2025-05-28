Left Menu

Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Day Three of French Open

The third day of the French Open featured dramatic comebacks and impressive victories. Matteo Arnaldi overcame a two-set deficit, while Joao Fonseca dominated Hubert Hurkacz. Key players like Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff progressed smoothly. Daniil Medvedev was upset by Cameron Norrie, highlighting a day of intense tennis action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 01:29 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 01:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The French Open's third day offered memorable performances and significant upsets. Matteo Arnaldi showcased resilience, clawing back from a tough start to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in an enduring match that lasted over four hours.

In another highlight, Brazil's emerging talent Joao Fonseca proved his mettle, defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Meanwhile, seasoned player Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over Mackenzie McDonald.

Adding to the excitement, Briton Cameron Norrie delivered a stunning upset by defeating former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set battle. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more thrilling tennis action at Roland Garros.

