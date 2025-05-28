Dramatic Upsets and Triumphs at Day Three of French Open

The French Open's third day offered memorable performances and significant upsets. Matteo Arnaldi showcased resilience, clawing back from a tough start to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in an enduring match that lasted over four hours.

In another highlight, Brazil's emerging talent Joao Fonseca proved his mettle, defeating Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets. Meanwhile, seasoned player Novak Djokovic launched his quest for a 25th Grand Slam title with a commanding victory over Mackenzie McDonald.

Adding to the excitement, Briton Cameron Norrie delivered a stunning upset by defeating former U.S. Open champion Daniil Medvedev in a gripping five-set battle. As the tournament progresses, fans can expect more thrilling tennis action at Roland Garros.