Shocks and Triumphs Unfold at French Open Day 3

Day three of the French Open featured a series of surprises and captivating matches. American Alycia Parks defeated Czech 14th seed Karolina Muchova, while Matteo Arnaldi mounted a comeback against Felix Auger-Aliassime. Teen Joao Fonseca shone against Hubert Hurkacz, and Novak Djokovic advanced smoothly.

Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 02:52 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 02:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

The third day of the French Open brought unexpected outcomes and dramatic confrontations. Notably, Czech 14th seed Karolina Muchova faced an unexpected defeat at the hands of American Alycia Parks. Parks, ranked 52 in the world, managed to secure victory against Muchova, the 2023 runner-up, with a 6-3 2-6 6-1 score.

Italy's Matteo Arnaldi emerged victorious after a grueling battle, overcoming a two-set deficit to defeat Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime. The match, lasting over four hours, ended with Arnaldi pulling a 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-2 victory.

In another remarkable match, Brazil's teenage tennis player Joao Fonseca triumphed over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz, winning in straight sets 6-2 6-4 6-2 on his debut at the French Open. Meanwhile, seasoned player Novak Djokovic made a seamless start, overpowering Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-3 6-3.

