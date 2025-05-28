Jitesh Sharma Shines Bright in IPL as Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Stand-In Captain
Jitesh Sharma, standing in as captain for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, showcased his talent in the IPL by leading his team to a six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants. His unbeaten 85 off 33 balls guided Bengaluru to a historic win, securing their place in the qualifiers against Punjab Kings.
Jitesh Sharma made a remarkable impact for Royal Challengers Bengaluru, stepping into the captain's role amid high pressure and leading his team to a historic victory. His unbeaten 85 off 33 balls on Tuesday ensured Bengaluru's six-wicket triumph over Lucknow Super Giants, chasing down an imposing 228-run target.
This victory not only secured Bengaluru's place in the IPL qualifiers but also set a record as the first team to win all seven away matches in the group stage. Hitting the mark in the absence of injured skipper Rajat Patidar, Sharma overshadowed even prominent teammate Virat Kohli's performance.
Reflecting on his performance, Sharma expressed both pressure and excitement playing alongside cricket stalwarts. Inspired by Bengaluru mentor Dinesh Karthik, Sharma believes in finishing tight games by taking them deep. The team now prepares to face Punjab Kings, with hopes of advancing to the final in Ahmedabad.
(With inputs from agencies.)
