Miller's Magic and Bumrah's Brilliance: A Thrilling T20 Showdown

David Miller and Dewald Brevis shone in South Africa's innings with mighty strokes, amassing a commendable score of 187 against India's Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah's impeccable spell, including several dot balls and critical wickets, constrained South Africa's explosive batting in a riveting Super Eights T20 World Cup encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 21:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 21:02 IST
David Miller
  • Country:
  • India

David Miller delivered a stellar performance, hitting dynamic strokes that delighted spectators, despite Jasprit Bumrah's exceptional bowling restricting South Africa to 187 for seven in the T20 World Cup in the Super Eights. Miller, approaching 37, scored 63 off 35 balls, while young Dewald Brevis contributed with 45 off 29 balls.

Bumrah, who took three wickets for just 15 runs in four overs, set the tone early, reducing South Africa to 20 for three within the first four overs. His spell was marked by 12 dot balls and two maiden overs, demonstrating his skill and precision.

Despite the initial setback, Miller and Brevis launched a fierce counter-attack, accumulating 97 runs in 8.2 overs. They skillfully played against spinner Varun Chakravarthy and were aided by Tristan Stubbs' impactful finish of 44 not out, pushing the score to 187 as dew threatened to alter conditions further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

