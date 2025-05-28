Jitesh Sharma's Blazing IPL Innings: A Game-Changer for RCB

In a remarkable display of athletic prowess, Jitesh Sharma orchestrated an unforgettable innings against Lucknow Super Giants that left cricket enthusiasts in awe. The Tuesday showdown saw Sharma smashing an unbeaten 85 runs off just 33 balls, propelling Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a triumphant victory in the IPL Qualifier 1.

Arriving at the crease with RCB in a precarious position, needing 105 runs from 52 balls, Jitesh showed composure and skill beyond his years. His swift knocks, including six towering sixes and eight boundaries, were hailed by former Australian all-rounder Tom Moody as the 'innings of the IPL this season by a stretch.'

With hefty odds against them, Sharma and teammate Mayank Agarwal forged an impressive 107-run partnership for the fifth wicket, outperforming an earlier standout performance by LSG's Rishabh Pant. The sheer impact of Sharma's innings, overshadowing Pant's 118, will be etched in IPL lore for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)