Thrilling Day Four at the French Open: Champions Advance Amidst Exciting Matches

The fourth day at the French Open saw notable matches with top-seeded players advancing, including Lorenzo Musetti, Zheng Qinwen, and Amanda Anisimova. Under cloudy skies, other players like Novak Djokovic and Emma Raducanu engaged in pivotal clashes. Fans witnessed intense games and unexpected exits from the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:50 IST
  • Country:
  • France

Day four at the French Open provided tennis fans with thrilling matches, marked by strong performances from top-seeded players. Italian eighth seed Lorenzo Musetti easily defeated Daniel Elahi Galan, moving comfortably into the third round alongside Olympic champion Zheng Qinwen, who battled against Emiliana Arango for her win.

The tournament saw a mix of smooth starts and surprising exits. Novak Djokovic smoothly began his journey towards a 25th Grand Slam title. Meanwhile, names like Daniil Medvedev exited early, and Amanda Anisimova cruised past Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic to secure her third-round spot.

Despite cloudy weather and the chance of showers, the competitive spirit at Roland Garros remained undeterred. Fans were eager to see top matches like Iga Swiatek facing Britain's Emma Raducanu and Aryna Sabalenka competing against Jil Teichmann, cementing an unforgettable day at the iconic event.

