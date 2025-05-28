Jasmine Paolini Advances in French Open, Honoring Nadal's Legacy

Jasmine Paolini, the Italian fourth seed, demonstrated her growing strength at the French Open by defeating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, on Wednesday. Paolini, a former runner-up at the tournament, paid tribute to Rafael Nadal by touching his commemorative footprint on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In a nod to her training under Nadal's former coach, Marc Lopez, Paolini embraced the aggressive gameplay that has defined Nadal's career. She is now set to face either Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva or Russian Anastasia Potapova in the next round. Despite the gloomy weather and sparse attendance, Paolini maintained her focus throughout the match.

The diminutive yet formidable Paolini handled Tomljanovic's aggressive style by mixing her strategies, ultimately winning the match with a decisive cross-court passing shot. Her performance underscores her ambition and readiness to compete at the highest levels of the sport, carrying forward the legacy of tennis greats before her.

