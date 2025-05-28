Left Menu

Jasmine Paolini Advances in French Open, Honoring Nadal's Legacy

Italian tennis player Jasmine Paolini makes strides in the French Open, carrying forward Rafael Nadal's legacy. She secures a straight-sets victory over Ajla Tomljanovic, displaying her growing prowess on Court Philippe Chatrier. Paolini's win sets up a match against either Yuliia Starodubtseva or Anastasia Potapova.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:16 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:16 IST
Jasmine Paolini Advances in French Open, Honoring Nadal's Legacy
Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini, the Italian fourth seed, demonstrated her growing strength at the French Open by defeating Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic in straight sets, 6-3, 6-3, on Wednesday. Paolini, a former runner-up at the tournament, paid tribute to Rafael Nadal by touching his commemorative footprint on Court Philippe Chatrier.

In a nod to her training under Nadal's former coach, Marc Lopez, Paolini embraced the aggressive gameplay that has defined Nadal's career. She is now set to face either Ukrainian Yuliia Starodubtseva or Russian Anastasia Potapova in the next round. Despite the gloomy weather and sparse attendance, Paolini maintained her focus throughout the match.

The diminutive yet formidable Paolini handled Tomljanovic's aggressive style by mixing her strategies, ultimately winning the match with a decisive cross-court passing shot. Her performance underscores her ambition and readiness to compete at the highest levels of the sport, carrying forward the legacy of tennis greats before her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025