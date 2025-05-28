Left Menu

India Shines at Asian Athletics Championship with Remarkable Gold Haul

India's 4x400m mixed relay team excelled, winning gold at the Asian Athletics Championship. Notable performances included Rupal Chaudhary's silver in the 400m, Praveen Chithravel's silver in triple jump, and Yoonus Shah's bronze in 1500m. Disqualifications of China and Sri Lanka shifted silver and bronze to Kazakhstan and Korea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gumi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:53 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:53 IST
India made a dominating impact at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship as their 4x400m mixed relay team clinched gold, adding to the country's impressive medal tally of eight on an outstanding day.

The Indian squad, consisting of Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, achieved a time of 3:18.12sec, showcasing a convincing victory. Earlier, Rupal had already seized a silver in the women's 400m race.

Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar claimed silver in the decathlon, and Praveen Chithravel earned a silver in the men's triple jump. China and Sri Lanka's disqualifications elevated Kazakhstan and Korea to the silver and bronze positions in the relay race.

(With inputs from agencies.)

