India Shines at Asian Athletics Championship with Remarkable Gold Haul

India made a dominating impact at the 26th Asian Athletics Championship as their 4x400m mixed relay team clinched gold, adding to the country's impressive medal tally of eight on an outstanding day.

The Indian squad, consisting of Rupal Chaudhary, Santhosh Kumar, Vishal TK, and Subha Venkatesan, achieved a time of 3:18.12sec, showcasing a convincing victory. Earlier, Rupal had already seized a silver in the women's 400m race.

Meanwhile, Tejaswin Shankar claimed silver in the decathlon, and Praveen Chithravel earned a silver in the men's triple jump. China and Sri Lanka's disqualifications elevated Kazakhstan and Korea to the silver and bronze positions in the relay race.

(With inputs from agencies.)