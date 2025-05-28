Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Rain Affects French Open Matches

The French Open faced weather challenges as heavy rain caused match suspensions, but resumed activities later. Notable victories included Jasmine Paolini's win against Ajla Tomljanovic and Lorenzo Musetti's triumph over Daniel Elahi Galan. The day ended with players like Ons Jabeur and Carlos Alcaraz capturing highlights on the court.

Weather conditions disrupted play at the French Open, leading to suspended matches on outdoor courts due to heavy rain. Action was eventually resumed as the weather cleared, allowing players to continue vying for advancement.

Highlights included Italian fourth seed Jasmine Paolini's decisive victory over Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, as she landed 24 winners, securing her spot in the third round. Meanwhile, Lorenzo Musetti of Italy advanced with a commanding 6-4, 6-0, 6-4 win over Daniel Elahi Galan.

As the day progressed, notable performances were observed from top players, including Ons Jabeur's criticism of match scheduling at night sessions, and Carlos Alcaraz's match against Hungary's Fabian Marozsan. The event underscored both the unpredictability of weather's impact on sports and the resilience of the athletes involved.

