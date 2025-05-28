French Open Face-Offs: Sinner, Djokovic, and Gauff Headline Epic Matches

The second round of the French Open heats up as tennis giants take center stage on Thursday. World number one Jannik Sinner faces retiring Frenchman Richard Gasquet at Court Philippe-Chatrier, a rematch of last year's encounter. Gasquet, 38, bows out after a 23-year career, with a final appearance against the Italian sensation providing a poignant farewell.

Meanwhile, women's second seed Coco Gauff steps onto Court Suzanne-Lenglen, and fans are eager to see her continue her campaign. In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic pursues his 25th major, taking on Corentin Moutet, twelve years his junior. With title number 100 already secured, Djokovic tackles challenges both on and off the court as he manages aging and injuries.

Victoria Azarenka returns to the spotlight after her dominant first-round win, dubbed a "double bagel" over Yanina Wickmayer. She meets Sofia Kenin in a battle of former Australian Open champions. As the tournament progresses, all eyes remain on Court Philippe-Chatrier and the unfolding drama of the French Open's elite matches.

