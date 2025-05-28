Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Rishabh Pant's Withdrawal of Run-out Appeal

Ravichandran Ashwin criticized Rishabh Pant for withdrawing a run-out appeal during an RCB vs. LSG match. The decision, which involved Jitesh Sharma leaving his crease, was initially given not out by the third umpire. Ashwin argued that Pant's withdrawal undermined the bowler, Digvesh Rathi, and perpetuated bias against bowlers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-05-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 20:30 IST
Controversy Erupts Over Rishabh Pant's Withdrawal of Run-out Appeal
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ravichandran Ashwin has openly criticized Rishabh Pant's decision to withdraw a run-out appeal against RCB's stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma, asserting that it disrespected the bowler, Digvesh Rathi. The incident occurred during RCB's tense chase, where despite Jitesh leaving the crease, the appeal was withdrawn and deemed unsportsmanlike.

The 17th over drama unfolded as replays revealed Jitesh had stepped out of the crease, but his run-out appeal was turned down since the delivery stride was completed. Pant retracted his appeal, culminating in Jitesh embracing wicketkeeper-batter Rathi. RCB eventually clinched victory by six wickets.

Ashwin, an advocate of 'mankading', dissected the incident on his YouTube show, emphasizing technical justifications for the original appeal. He called for fair treatment of bowlers, arguing against the humiliation of publicly withdrawing appeals, which he believes may discourage bowlers like Rathi from future decisive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025