Controversy Erupts Over Rishabh Pant's Withdrawal of Run-out Appeal

Ravichandran Ashwin has openly criticized Rishabh Pant's decision to withdraw a run-out appeal against RCB's stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma, asserting that it disrespected the bowler, Digvesh Rathi. The incident occurred during RCB's tense chase, where despite Jitesh leaving the crease, the appeal was withdrawn and deemed unsportsmanlike.

The 17th over drama unfolded as replays revealed Jitesh had stepped out of the crease, but his run-out appeal was turned down since the delivery stride was completed. Pant retracted his appeal, culminating in Jitesh embracing wicketkeeper-batter Rathi. RCB eventually clinched victory by six wickets.

Ashwin, an advocate of 'mankading', dissected the incident on his YouTube show, emphasizing technical justifications for the original appeal. He called for fair treatment of bowlers, arguing against the humiliation of publicly withdrawing appeals, which he believes may discourage bowlers like Rathi from future decisive actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)