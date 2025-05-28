Left Menu

French Open Shocks: Underdogs Triumph on Day Four

Day four of the French Open featured major upsets and thrilling comebacks. Tommy Paul and Matteo Gigante achieved notable victories, with Paul overcoming a two-set deficit and Gigante defeating a top-20 player. Meanwhile, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz advanced smoothly, while Casper Ruud and Stefanos Tsitsipas exited early.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 28-05-2025 23:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 23:42 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The French Open's fourth day was packed with surprises and dramatic encounters. American Tommy Paul stunned the tennis world by overturning a two-set disadvantage to win over Marton Fucsovics, securing a place in the third round after a grueling three hours and 38 minutes on the court.

Italian qualifier Matteo Gigante also created headlines by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas, the former world number three. Gigante's victory sets up an exciting clash with America's Ben Shelton in the upcoming round, marking Gigante's first win over a top-20 opponent at a tour-level event.

In other widely watched matches, Iga Swiatek cruised past Emma Raducanu to extend her streak at Roland Garros, while defending champion Carlos Alcaraz survived a scare to advance. However, both Stefanos Tsitsipas and Casper Ruud were sent packing, showcasing the unpredictability and excitement of the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

