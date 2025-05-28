Drama and Upsets Define French Open's Fourth Day

World number one, Aryna Sabalenka, advanced to the third round of the French Open, demonstrating her superior form by defeating Switzerland's Jil Teichmann in straight sets. The Belarusian is scheduled to face Serbia's Olga Danilovic next.

A dramatic match saw Tommy Paul overcome a two-set deficit to secure victory against Marton Fucsovics in a gripping contest lasting over three hours. Meanwhile, Matteo Gigante made headlines by ousting Stefanos Tsitsipas in his impressive journey through the tournament.

In women's action, Iga Swiatek maintained her dominance at Roland Garros with a decisive win against Britain's Emma Raducanu. Rain briefly interrupted play on outdoor courts, but action resumed as the skies cleared, setting the stage for another thrilling day of tennis.

(With inputs from agencies.)