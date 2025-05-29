Left Menu

Drama Unfolds at French Open as Upsets and Triumphs Define Day Four

The fourth day of the French Open witnessed impressive victories, surprising upsets, and dramatic matches. Notable wins included Frances Tiafoe's triumph over Pablo Carreno Busta and Iga Swiatek's commanding defeat of Emma Raducanu. Meanwhile, Matteo Gigante pulled off a stunning upset against Stefanos Tsitsipas to advance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 29-05-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 01:38 IST
Drama Unfolds at French Open as Upsets and Triumphs Define Day Four
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • France

Day four of the French Open delivered an array of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes on Wednesday. Frances Tiafoe, seeded 15th, easily overcame Pablo Carreno Busta, progressing to a third-round clash with fellow American Sebastian Korda. Meanwhile, Italy's Matteo Gigante caused a major upset by defeating former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The matches saw several athletes showcasing exceptional prowess, including Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, who cruised past Britain's Emma Raducanu. Other significant triumphs included Tommy Paul's marathon victory over Marton Fucsovics and Aryna Sabalenka's dominant performance to advance past Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Upsets were aplenty as Nuno Borges stunned Casper Ruud, and Jelena Ostapenko rallied from behind against Caroline Dolehide. The day was also marked by interruptions due to heavy rain, highlighting both players' resilience and the intense fervor of the unfolding tournament dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025