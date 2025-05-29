Drama Unfolds at French Open as Upsets and Triumphs Define Day Four

Day four of the French Open delivered an array of thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes on Wednesday. Frances Tiafoe, seeded 15th, easily overcame Pablo Carreno Busta, progressing to a third-round clash with fellow American Sebastian Korda. Meanwhile, Italy's Matteo Gigante caused a major upset by defeating former world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The matches saw several athletes showcasing exceptional prowess, including Iga Swiatek, a four-time champion, who cruised past Britain's Emma Raducanu. Other significant triumphs included Tommy Paul's marathon victory over Marton Fucsovics and Aryna Sabalenka's dominant performance to advance past Switzerland's Jil Teichmann.

Upsets were aplenty as Nuno Borges stunned Casper Ruud, and Jelena Ostapenko rallied from behind against Caroline Dolehide. The day was also marked by interruptions due to heavy rain, highlighting both players' resilience and the intense fervor of the unfolding tournament dynamics.

