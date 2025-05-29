Charlie Woods Shines: A Rising Star in Junior Golf
Charlie Woods, son of Tiger Woods, claimed his first American Junior Golf Association victory at the Team TaylorMade Invitational. The 16-year-old achieved a 15-under 201 score, showcasing impressive skills with eight birdies and tying four other top-ranked players. His win marks a significant milestone in his burgeoning golf career.
Woods secured the win at the Team TaylorMade Invitational at Streamsong Resort Black Course with an impressive three-round total of 15-under 201. His final day performance included eight birdies, helping him leapfrog the leaderboard to finish three strokes ahead of competitors, including some of the top-ranked AJGA players.
This victory adds to Woods' growing list of achievements in junior golf, including earlier victories such as the Major Championship win at the Hurricane Junior Golf Tour. While he faced challenges, like missing the cut at the U.S. Junior Amateur, his recent performance underscores his potential in the sport.