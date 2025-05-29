Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15

The Adelaide Strikers have scored a significant coup by re-signing dynamic fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton for his third consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season, as reported on the team's official website. Overton, known for his explosive performances and the reigning Most Valuable Player from the Dansie McCauley medal night, remains a central figure for the Strikers.

Throughout a challenging BBL 14 campaign, Overton stood out by taking 11 wickets, including a vital 2-27 in a narrow 11-run defeat to the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval. Demonstrating his all-round capabilities, he also contributed 191 runs with a remarkable average of 95.40, posting a top score of 45 not out.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Overton remarked, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Adelaide. The support from the fans at the Adelaide Oval is incredible, and I'm motivated to help the Strikers reach the finals and, ultimately, clinch the BBL title." Head Coach Tim Paine emphasized the importance of Overton's pre-draft re-signing, citing his ability to alter matches within mere overs and reinforcing the squad for a potent BBL 15 campaign.

