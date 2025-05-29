Left Menu

Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15

The Adelaide Strikers have re-signed fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton for his third season, highlighting his pivotal role and MVP status. Despite challenges, Overton excelled in BBL 14, significantly contributing with both bat and ball. Head Coach Tim Paine lauds Overton's impact and aims for a successful BBL 15 campaign.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 10:16 IST
Adelaide Strikers Lock in MVP Jamie Overton for BBL 15
Jamie Overton. (Photo: X/@StrikersBBL) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Adelaide Strikers have scored a significant coup by re-signing dynamic fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton for his third consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season, as reported on the team's official website. Overton, known for his explosive performances and the reigning Most Valuable Player from the Dansie McCauley medal night, remains a central figure for the Strikers.

Throughout a challenging BBL 14 campaign, Overton stood out by taking 11 wickets, including a vital 2-27 in a narrow 11-run defeat to the Hobart Hurricanes at Adelaide Oval. Demonstrating his all-round capabilities, he also contributed 191 runs with a remarkable average of 95.40, posting a top score of 45 not out.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, Overton remarked, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be coming back to Adelaide. The support from the fans at the Adelaide Oval is incredible, and I'm motivated to help the Strikers reach the finals and, ultimately, clinch the BBL title." Head Coach Tim Paine emphasized the importance of Overton's pre-draft re-signing, citing his ability to alter matches within mere overs and reinforcing the squad for a potent BBL 15 campaign.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025