Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial European FIH Pro League 2024-25 Leg
The Indian men's hockey team has left for the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25, with matches scheduled in the Netherlands and Belgium. Captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasizes the importance of these games for World Cup qualification. The team is eager to face top teams, building on their previous performances.
The Indian men's hockey team has embarked on a mission to secure crucial points in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Scheduled matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, will see them clash with some of the world's elite hockey nations from June 7 to 22.
Captain Harmanpreet Singh highlighted the significance of these games, stating that despite mixed results in the Bhubaneswar leg, the team is in a solid position and aims to qualify for next year's World Cup through this tournament. Currently, India ranks third with 15 points, trailing England and Belgium.
Vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed confidence in the team, noting a productive training camp in Bengaluru and a positive squad atmosphere. The upcoming European matches are seen as a golden opportunity to challenge themselves against top teams, including double-headers against the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.
(With inputs from agencies.)