Indian Men's Hockey Team Gears Up for Crucial European FIH Pro League 2024-25 Leg

The Indian men's hockey team has embarked on a mission to secure crucial points in the European leg of the FIH Pro League 2024-25. Scheduled matches in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, will see them clash with some of the world's elite hockey nations from June 7 to 22.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh highlighted the significance of these games, stating that despite mixed results in the Bhubaneswar leg, the team is in a solid position and aims to qualify for next year's World Cup through this tournament. Currently, India ranks third with 15 points, trailing England and Belgium.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed confidence in the team, noting a productive training camp in Bengaluru and a positive squad atmosphere. The upcoming European matches are seen as a golden opportunity to challenge themselves against top teams, including double-headers against the Netherlands, Argentina, Australia, and Belgium.

(With inputs from agencies.)