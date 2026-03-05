Iraq's World Cup Qualification Hopes Hindered by Visa Challenges Amid Iran Conflict

Iraq's aspirations for World Cup qualification are jeopardized by visa complications stemming from the Iran conflict. Several players and staff can't secure visas for the playoff in Mexico, and head coach Graham Arnold is stuck in the United Arab Emirates due to airspace closures.

A statement from the Iraqi soccer federation highlighted these challenges, citing the closure of several embassies that impedes obtaining entry visas to Mexico. Mexico's foreign ministry acknowledged the issues, noting that their UAE embassy is working with the Iraqi federation, and visas can be issued in Europe.

Iraq is slated to face either Bolivia or Suriname in Monterrey, Mexico, to secure one of the last two World Cup qualification spots. In case of failure, Iraq might still have a chance if Iran withdraws from the tournament, but this remains speculative. The situation underscores the ongoing complexities and uncertainties for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)