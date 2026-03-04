Baljeet Kaur: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey, Eyes World Cup Qualification

As the Indian women's hockey team gears up for the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, midfielder Baljeet Kaur has expressed optimism about their prospects. The 24-year-old emphasized the squad's 'young and speedy' attributes as a crucial advantage that could help secure a spot in the main tournament.

Kaur, who has been part of the national setup since 2022, is eager to make a significant impact and contribute to India's qualification. She believes the team's current balance and high fitness levels position them well to achieve success. "Our goal is to win and qualify for the World Cup," Kaur affirmed, stressing her determination to compete at the highest level.

Reflecting on her journey, Kaur, who began playing hockey in her village in Punjab, overcame early challenges, including limited access to equipment. Thanks to community support, she pursued her passion and eventually joined the senior team. India will kick off their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, aiming to maintain momentum against Scotland and Wales in subsequent matches.

