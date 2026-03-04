Left Menu

Baljeet Kaur: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey, Eyes World Cup Qualification

Indian midfielder Baljeet Kaur is optimistic about her team's chances in the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Emphasizing a 'young and speedy' squad, she aims for India to secure a spot in the tournament. Reflecting on her journey, Kaur highlights her passion for hockey and overcoming early challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 04-03-2026 14:03 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 14:03 IST
Baljeet Kaur: A Rising Star in Indian Women's Hockey, Eyes World Cup Qualification
Baljeet Kaur
  • Country:
  • India

As the Indian women's hockey team gears up for the FIH World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, midfielder Baljeet Kaur has expressed optimism about their prospects. The 24-year-old emphasized the squad's 'young and speedy' attributes as a crucial advantage that could help secure a spot in the main tournament.

Kaur, who has been part of the national setup since 2022, is eager to make a significant impact and contribute to India's qualification. She believes the team's current balance and high fitness levels position them well to achieve success. "Our goal is to win and qualify for the World Cup," Kaur affirmed, stressing her determination to compete at the highest level.

Reflecting on her journey, Kaur, who began playing hockey in her village in Punjab, overcame early challenges, including limited access to equipment. Thanks to community support, she pursued her passion and eventually joined the senior team. India will kick off their campaign against Uruguay on March 8, aiming to maintain momentum against Scotland and Wales in subsequent matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

Global Bonds in Turmoil: War and Inflation Stir Market Waters

 Global
2
US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

US Consulates in Pakistan Scale Down Operations Amid Rising Tensions

 Pakistan
3
Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

Market Turmoil: Dollar Holds Firm as Euro Suffers Amid Middle East Conflict

 Global
4
Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

Sky Duel: The Power Struggle Behind the Future of Europe's Fighter Jets

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026