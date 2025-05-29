Humpy Koneru Shines in Norway Chess as Gukesh Upsets Nakamura

In an electrifying round at the Norway Chess Women's tournament, Indian Grandmaster Humpy Koneru expertly outmaneuvered Sarasadat Khademalsharieh to achieve a decisive victory. Koneru's strategic prowess shone through as she capitalized on her early advantage, steadily building pressure until clinching the win.

Meanwhile, the remaining matches featuring Tingjie Lei versus Anna Muzychuk, and Vaishali Rameshbabu against Ju Wenjun, escalated to Armageddon outcomes, highlighting the fiercely competitive spirit of the event. Anna Muzychuk and Ju Wenjun emerged victorious in their Armageddon games, earning additional points, according to the Norway Chess press statement.

In the men's division, World champion Gukesh Dommaraju delivered a bold upset against the World No. 2, Hikaru Nakamura, in a seemingly balanced endgame, reinforcing his formidable status just after two early defeats. Fabiano Caruana also marked a comeback, overtaking World No. 3 from Arjun Erigaisi in rankings after defeating him. The sole draw occurred between Magnus Carlsen and Wei Yi, but in the crucial Armageddon bout, Wei Yi outmaneuvered Carlsen, turning a complicated position into a stunning triumph.