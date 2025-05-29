Indian Men's Hockey Team Embarks on Crucial European Tour for FIH Pro League 2024-25

The Indian Men's Hockey Team has embarked on an essential European tour as part of the FIH Pro League 2024-25 season. Departing from Bengaluru, the team will compete in Amstelveen, Netherlands, and Antwerp, Belgium, between June 7 and 22. Their campaign begins with consecutive matches against the Netherlands on June 7 and 9, followed by a double-header against Argentina on June 11 and 12 at the Wagener Stadium, Amstelveen.

Following the Netherlands stint, the players will travel to Antwerp to face Australia on June 14 and 15, concluding with crucial encounters against Belgium on June 21 and 22. Team captain Harmanpreet Singh highlighted the tour's importance, referencing mixed results in Bhubaneswar but underscoring their strong position in the league standings. The team's primary focus is on gaining maximum points to bolster their World Cup qualification prospects.

Vice-captain Hardik Singh expressed optimism about the team's performance following a successful training camp. He noted a positive squad atmosphere, with players determined to excel against the world's best. Currently holding third place with fifteen league points, India aims to strengthen its position for the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup opportunity. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)