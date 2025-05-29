Left Menu

India's Test Success: The Kohli-Jadeja Perspective

Ravindra Jadeja lauds Virat Kohli's unwavering resolve in Test cricket, attributing India's notable successes to his positive leadership. Kohli, as India's most successful Test captain, made remarkable records and led from the front. His leadership and batting prowess earned him a legendary status among cricket's elite.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 14:49 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 14:49 IST
Ravindra Jadeja (left) with R Ashwin (right) (Photo: Ashwin YouTube channel) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ravindra Jadeja, India's ace all-rounder, has heaped praise on former skipper Virat Kohli for his determined and proactive approach in Test cricket. Jadeja applauded Kohli's relentless drive to secure all 20 wickets, stating that Kohli's never-give-up attitude was pivotal regardless of match circumstances. Under Kohli's command in 68 Tests, India clinched victory 40 times, lost 17, and drew 11 matches, working out to a win rate of 58.82%, making him the nation's most successful Test captain to date.

Kohli stepped down as the fourth-most successful Test captain globally, trailing behind South Africa's Graeme Smith, Australia's Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh. His tenure as an Asian captain is unmatched in terms of victories. During a conversation on Ashwin's YouTube channel, Jadeja highlighted Kohli's unique capability to always aim for winning by dismissing opponents, no matter if it was at home or abroad.

Jadeja reminisced about their early years, pointing to Kohli's steadfast consistency from his U-19 days to international acclaim. Virat's flair for accumulating runs was evident even then, and his role at No. 3 for India was foreseeable, according to Jadeja. Kohli leads with the highest runs by any Indian captain in Tests, boasting an average of 54.80 over 68 matches, amassing 5,864 runs with 20 centuries and a top score of 254*. He ranks fourth among Test captain batters worldwide, with legends like Graeme Smith, Allan Border, and Ricky Ponting preceding him.

Kohli bid farewell to Test cricket on May 12, just before a much-hyped series against England. His Test career saw him don the whites in 123 matches, scoring 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries. His storied career places him as India's fourth-highest run-scorer in the format, trailing icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and Sunil Gavaskar.

