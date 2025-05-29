MotoGP Star Jorge Martin's Surprising Exit from Aprilia

In a surprising turn of events, MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has announced his intention to part ways with Aprilia before the 2026 season begins. This decision comes despite the fact that the Italian team was counting on the Spanish rider to fulfill his two-year contract commitment.

Martin, who joined Aprilia with much fanfare, stated on Thursday that he would exercise his contractual right to end his deal early. This announcement has stirred the motorsport community, as Martin is a key figure in the racing scene and his departure could have substantial implications.

The Spaniard's move to release himself from the contract marks a significant shift in the dynamics of MotoGP teams, as Aprilia will now need to reconsider its future strategies and roster plans.

