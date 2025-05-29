Left Menu

MotoGP Star Jorge Martin's Surprising Exit from Aprilia

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin plans to depart from Aprilia ahead of the 2026 season, despite the team's expectation for him to fulfill his agreement. Martin exercised his contractual right to leave, announcing his decision on Thursday, which comes as a surprising move within the racing community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 15:50 IST
Jorge Martin

In a surprising turn of events, MotoGP champion Jorge Martin has announced his intention to part ways with Aprilia before the 2026 season begins. This decision comes despite the fact that the Italian team was counting on the Spanish rider to fulfill his two-year contract commitment.

Martin, who joined Aprilia with much fanfare, stated on Thursday that he would exercise his contractual right to end his deal early. This announcement has stirred the motorsport community, as Martin is a key figure in the racing scene and his departure could have substantial implications.

The Spaniard's move to release himself from the contract marks a significant shift in the dynamics of MotoGP teams, as Aprilia will now need to reconsider its future strategies and roster plans.

