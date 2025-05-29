Jonathan Tah Joins Bayern Munich on Four-Year Deal

In a significant move for Bayern Munich, German defender Jonathan Tah has inked a four-year contract, marking his departure from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga champions announced the transfer on Thursday.

At 28, Tah brings a wealth of experience, having made 402 appearances for Leverkusen, where he was instrumental in their 2023-24 Bundesliga victory. His transfer to Bayern comes on a free basis, enhancing their defensive lineup.

Expressing enthusiasm for his new venture, Tah stated, "I'm very happy to be at FC Bayern. I want to take on responsibility here and work hard every day so that we're successful as a team and win lots of trophies together." According to Christoph Freund, Bayern's sporting director, Tah's international experience will ensure a smooth transition into the team's defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)