UN Experts Condemn M23 Attacks on Rights Defenders in DR Congo

United Nations human rights experts have condemned what they describe as extreme and targeted violence by the M23 armed group against human rights defenders in the conflict-ravaged North and South Kivu provinces of eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

“We are horrified by the gravity and brutality of the abuse committed against human rights defenders and their families,” the experts said in a statement issued today.

Allegations of Killings, Torture and Sexual Violence

According to the experts, between November 2025 and February 2026 several human rights defenders were targeted by M23 members and their collaborators directly because of their work documenting abuses and supporting affected communities.

Reported violations include:

Attempted killings

Repeated kidnappings

Torture

Sexual violence

Death threats

“There are allegations of attempted killings, repeated kidnappings, torture, sexual violence and death threats at the hands of M23, targeting those peacefully documenting abuses, supporting their communities and speaking out against violations,” the experts said.

Women and LGBT Defenders at Acute Risk

Particular concern was raised over attacks against women and LGBT rights defenders.

Two women human rights defenders who were protesting forced expulsions of civilians in Uvira, South Kivu, were reportedly abducted and tortured by M23 elements. Their fate and whereabouts remain unknown.

In another case, a woman defender working on LGBT rights was abducted multiple times, severely tortured, and is reportedly still being aggressively pursued.

“Women human rights defenders and LGBT rights defenders, who already face stigma and discrimination, are at acute risk of sexual violence and torture,” the experts said.

Families Targeted in Intimidation Campaign

The violence has reportedly extended beyond activists themselves to their families.

One human rights defender was forced into hiding after receiving death threats. Armed men allegedly raided his home, abducted and violently assaulted his spouse in an effort to extract information about his whereabouts.

A young human rights defender in Goma was also reportedly threatened and forced into hiding after publicly writing about civilian killings in M23-controlled areas.

“Human rights defenders operating in the Kivu provinces are paying an unbearable price,” the experts said. “Those who dare to denounce abuses by M23 are being deliberately targeted.”

Call for Ceasefire Compliance and Accountability

The experts called on M23 to immediately halt attacks on civilians and rights defenders and to fully respect the ceasefire.

“M23 must immediately stop targeting human rights defenders and civilians. The ceasefire must be fully respected and not undermined by ongoing intimidation and persecution,” they said.

While the alleged abuses are attributed to M23 members, the experts stressed that the Congolese State retains clear obligations under international human rights law.

“Even where violations are committed by non-State armed groups, the State has a clear obligation to exercise due diligence to prevent, investigate, punish and redress such acts,” the statement said.

Urgent Protection Measures Needed

The experts urged Congolese authorities to:

Conduct prompt and impartial investigations into all allegations

Ensure accountability for perpetrators

Provide protection measures for at-risk defenders

Offer adequate medical and psychosocial support to survivors and families

“Human rights defenders are not combatants. They are not enemies, but vital actors for justice, accountability and peace,” the experts said. “When they are silenced through fear and brutality, the prospects for lasting peace in eastern DRC grow ever more distant.”

The UN experts confirmed they are in contact with the Government regarding the reported violations.