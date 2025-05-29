Left Menu

Virat Kohli's Crucial Showdown: Aiming for the IPL Final

Star RCB batter Virat Kohli faces a critical matchup against Punjab Kings at Mullanpur. Despite his international successes, Kohli has yet to clinch an IPL title. His statistics against PBKS are impressive, and this match could edge his team closer to glory.

Virat Kohli (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Renowned Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli is set to face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in a pivotal Qualifier One match at Mullanpur. This crucial game could secure a direct ticket to the final, a stage where Kohli's franchise dreams are yet to be realized.

While Kohli is celebrated for his clutch performances on the international stage in tournaments like the ICC T20 World Cup and ICC Cricket World Cup, his Indian Premier League (IPL) journey tells a different tale. In 15 IPL knockout matches, including finals, Kohli accumulated 341 runs with an average of 26.23 and a strike rate of 121.78. His performance slightly elevated in the now-defunct Champions League T20, averaging 30 with a strike rate of 125.00 across 18 innings.

Nonetheless, Kohli's track record against Punjab Kings is formidable. He is the sole player to exceed 1,000 runs in fixtures between RCB and PBKS, boasting 1,104 runs in 34 innings at an average of 36.80. His recent form against PBKS is potent, with 471 runs in his last 10 outings. The stakes are high for Kohli as he vies to propel his team toward the coveted IPL title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

