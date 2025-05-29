Left Menu

Priyansh Arya: Chasing IPL History in Debut Season

Priyansh Arya, the promising opener for Punjab Kings, is on the brink of making history in his debut IPL season. With remarkable performances, Arya is poised to become the highest-scoring uncapped Indian player in a debut IPL season. His aggressive play and poise earmark him as a future star.

Priyansh Arya. (Photo- IPL). Image Credit: ANI
Priyansh Arya, the young opener for the Punjab Kings, has quickly become a standout performer in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. Known for his clean strokeplay, Arya's powerful shots and fearless approach have captured the attention of fans and cricket pundits alike.

In his inaugural IPL season, Arya has amassed 424 runs with an impressive strike rate of 183.54, boasting a century and two half-centuries. Just 50 more runs will see him surpass the record for the most runs by an uncapped Indian player in an IPL debut season, a title currently held by Devdutt Padikkal.

As the Punjab Kings face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a crucial qualifier match, all eyes will be on Arya to see if he can continue his remarkable run and potentially clinch a T20I cap for India. His contributions have been pivotal in securing PBKS's top spot in the league.

