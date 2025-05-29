Blue Tigers Gear Up for Thailand Challenge Ahead of AFC Qualifiers

The Indian men's national football team arrived in Thailand shortly after midnight on Thursday to commence preparations for an international friendly against Thailand, scheduled for June 4. This match serves as a precursor to their decisive encounter with Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers Final Round on June 10.

India has a history at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, though, until now, it had mostly been the under-17 team competing here. Senior midfielder Brandon Fernandes, familiar with Thailand from past experiences, believes this game presents a valuable challenge in an unfamiliar venue.

Situated north of Bangkok, Pathum Thani will witness the Blue Tigers battling not just against the Thai team but also against fervent local support. With rigorous training underway following the Kolkata camp, Fernandes expressed confidence in the team's enhanced readiness for upcoming fixtures.

(With inputs from agencies.)