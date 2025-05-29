Pragyan Ojha Leads Tennis Ball Cricket Revolution: The Legenz T10

In a significant development for tennis ball cricket, former Indian spinner Pragyan Ojha has assumed the role of League Commissioner for The Legenz T10 tournament. The highly-anticipated league, scheduled to commence in Jaipur on June 25, promises exhilarating cricket with its fast-paced T10 format, consisting of 10 overs per side.

As Commissioner, Ojha will manage the league's operations, focusing on seamless execution and fostering its growth. Designed to illuminate the talent of India's street cricketers, the league champions the spirit of transformation, encapsulated by its slogan 'Gali Se TV Tak'. Ojha expressed enthusiasm about his appointment, highlighting the platform's potential to connect grassroots cricket with broader recognition.

Venkatesh Prasad, Chairman of The Legenz T10, emphasized the initiative's dedication to discovering and showcasing untapped talents from local cricket arenas. Excitingly, former stars such as Irfan Pathan will engage with players, providing mentorship and enriching the competitive experience. Broadcast on the Sony Sports Network, the league offers fans a unique cricketing spectacle.

Aspiring cricketers are encouraged to submit videos showcasing their skills as a part of the registration process. Entrants will receive custom The Legenz T10 cricket bats, with top selections earning passes to citywide trials. The most outstanding performers will advance through a series of stages, with the chance to participate in the league.

From video entries, 5,000 players will receive Silver Tickets, granting access to trials in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Indore. A subsequent selection will award Golden Tickets to 150 players, with 72 gaining direct entry to the league via Diamond Tickets through an auction process. The rest will secure spots in future seasons. (ANI)

