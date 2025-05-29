Revving Up the Rivalry: Norris vs Piastri and the Verstappen Factor

Lando Norris is set to challenge his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri for the lead in the Formula One standings as the championship heads to Spain this weekend. Despite the internal rivalry, both racers consider Max Verstappen a formidable competitor.

Norris previously led the championship after winning in Melbourne but fell behind Piastri in Saudi Arabia, only to narrow the gap again with a victory in Monaco. Currently, McLaren's duo is separated by a mere three points, and Verstappen lags 25 points behind in third place.

As the Spanish Grand Prix approaches, Norris remains cautious, acknowledging, "Mathematically, probably the whole grid can win the championship." With Red Bull's Verstappen having a strong track record in Spain, the tension is palpable, and the dynamics could shift with upcoming regulatory changes affecting car performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)