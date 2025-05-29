Left Menu

Sha'Carri Richardson Joins Athlos: A New Era for Women's Athletics

Sha'Carri Richardson becomes an owner-advisor for Athlos, a women's athletics startup. Founded by Alexis Ohanian, the initiative plans expansion with multiple meets in 2026, focusing on star athletes like Tara Davis-Woodhall and Gabby Thomas. Athlos emphasizes an athlete-first approach and impressive prize money.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:21 IST
Sha'Carri Richardson Joins Athlos: A New Era for Women's Athletics
American track star Sha'Carri Richardson is set to enhance her legacy by joining Athlos, a women's athletics startup, as an owner-advisor. The organization, spearheaded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, plans to expand its reach with multi-meet events scheduled for 2026.

Following its successful inaugural meet, Athlos is expanding by adding field events in 2025. Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall will headline the long jump event, while Gabby Thomas, a 4x100 metres relay gold medallist, will serve as an advisor, alongside Richardson.

With its athlete-centric philosophy, Athlos aims to provide substantial prize money and a unique platform for female athletes. The startup's growth coincides with a surge of new events in the athletics world, promising an exciting future for the sport.

