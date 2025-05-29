Sha'Carri Richardson Joins Athlos: A New Era for Women's Athletics

American track star Sha'Carri Richardson is set to enhance her legacy by joining Athlos, a women's athletics startup, as an owner-advisor. The organization, spearheaded by Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, plans to expand its reach with multi-meet events scheduled for 2026.

Following its successful inaugural meet, Athlos is expanding by adding field events in 2025. Olympic champion Tara Davis-Woodhall will headline the long jump event, while Gabby Thomas, a 4x100 metres relay gold medallist, will serve as an advisor, alongside Richardson.

With its athlete-centric philosophy, Athlos aims to provide substantial prize money and a unique platform for female athletes. The startup's growth coincides with a surge of new events in the athletics world, promising an exciting future for the sport.

