Noise or Reality? Hamilton Clarifies Ferrari Relationship

Lewis Hamilton has dismissed speculations about tensions with Ferrari engineer Riccardo Adami as unfounded. The seven-times world champion emphasized their strong working relationship despite ongoing rumors, largely attributing recent communication issues to technical radio problems. Hamilton remains focused on teamwork and championship goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-05-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 22:40 IST
Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has addressed persistent rumors concerning a rift with his Ferrari race engineer, Riccardo Adami. The seven-time world champion, who made his debut with Ferrari this year, has reassured fans and media alike that their relationship is solid and that recent speculations are nothing more than 'noise.'

Hamilton attributed the rumors to technical radio issues experienced during the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and reiterated during last weekend's Monaco race. These issues had raised concerns after terse exchanges between him and Adami were overheard. Hamilton clarified that post-race discussions resolved any misunderstandings.

Despite the media frenzy, Hamilton and Adami continue to collaborate closely towards their mutual goal of winning a world championship. Hamilton dismissed disagreements as normal in professional relationships and stressed his commitment to working with Adami to elevate the team's performance.

