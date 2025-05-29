Left Menu

Punjab Kings: A Setback on the Path to Victory

Punjab Kings lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru by eight wickets in the IPL first qualifier. Despite this setback, skipper Shreyas Iyer remains optimistic, emphasizing that the team hasn't lost the battle and can still qualify for the final if they win Qualifier 2. The team must address their batting challenges swiftly.

Punjab Kings: A Setback on the Path to Victory
The Punjab Kings found themselves perplexed by the pitch conditions during their eight-wicket loss to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first IPL qualifier. Skipper Shreyas Iyer emphasized that while they lost this battle, the war remains unwon, as the team still has a chance to reach the final.

The Kings will face the winner of the Eliminator between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2. Iyer acknowledged that indiscreet shots against RCB's pacers and leg-spinner Suyash Sharma led to their downfall but defended his on-field strategy. He insisted the team must improve their batting, particularly on variable bounce wickets.

Iyer called for a return to the drawing board, acknowledging their failure to execute plans effectively on the field. Meanwhile, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar reserved his celebrations, praising Suyash Sharma's disciplined bowling and expressing gratitude to fans. One more victory for RCB will set the stage for a grand celebration.

