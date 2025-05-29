Jyothi Yarraji: A Hurdling Force Ready to Conquer New Heights

Jyothi Yarraji, the 25-year-old Indian hurdler, continues to impress on the track despite not being in peak form. Recently, she defended her 100m hurdles title at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clocking 12.96 seconds, a new championship record.

Coach James Hillier has been working on fine-tuning Yarraji's technique, particularly improving her start performance over the first five hurdles. The aim is to have her in close competition with frontrunners by the halfway point, leveraging her known strength in the final hurdles.

Despite a hamstring injury earlier this year, Yarraji's performance in Gumi demonstrated her resilience. Hillier plans to further prepare her for upcoming competitions, with strategic adjustments in stride and targeting races in Taiwan and Europe. Her determination to excel underscores the promising future ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)