Left Menu

Jyothi Yarraji: A Hurdling Force Ready to Conquer New Heights

Coach James Hillier is focusing on refining Jyothi Yarraji's technique for the initial hurdles to boost her overall performance. Yarraji recently defended her 100m hurdles title at the Asian Athletics Championships, setting a championship record. With strategic training plans, she aims for future victories despite recent setbacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-05-2025 23:08 IST | Created: 29-05-2025 23:08 IST
Jyothi Yarraji: A Hurdling Force Ready to Conquer New Heights
Jyothi Yarraji
  • Country:
  • India

Jyothi Yarraji, the 25-year-old Indian hurdler, continues to impress on the track despite not being in peak form. Recently, she defended her 100m hurdles title at the Asian Athletics Championships in Gumi, South Korea, clocking 12.96 seconds, a new championship record.

Coach James Hillier has been working on fine-tuning Yarraji's technique, particularly improving her start performance over the first five hurdles. The aim is to have her in close competition with frontrunners by the halfway point, leveraging her known strength in the final hurdles.

Despite a hamstring injury earlier this year, Yarraji's performance in Gumi demonstrated her resilience. Hillier plans to further prepare her for upcoming competitions, with strategic adjustments in stride and targeting races in Taiwan and Europe. Her determination to excel underscores the promising future ahead.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

Starship Soars: Uncrewed Launch Pushes Boundaries

 Global
2
Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media Vetting Overhaul

Trump Administration Halts New Student Visa Applications Amid Social Media V...

 Global
3
State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

State Challenge to Musk's Federal Budget Cuts Gains Ground

 Global
4
SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

SpaceX Starship Aims High: Successful Launch and Future Lunar Ambitions

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in psychotherapy faces ethical scrutiny over empathy and safety gaps

ChatGPT delivers on facts, falls short on emotion in addressing vaccine fears

AI in people management moving from operational tool to strategic framework

Deep learning boosts accuracy in Influenza surveillance and therapy planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025