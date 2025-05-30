Al-Ahly Appoints Jose Riveiro as New Manager Ahead of Club World Cup

Al-Ahly, reigning champions of the Egyptian Premier League, have officially announced the appointment of Jose Riveiro as their new manager. This announcement comes as the team prepares for the upcoming Club World Cup in the United States, where they will face Inter Miami in the opening match on June 14.

Riveiro, a 49-year-old Spanish coach with a solid track record, previously led the Orlando Pirates in South Africa. He succeeds Marcel Koller, who parted ways with Al-Ahly following their semi-final exit in the CAF Champions League. Emad El-Nahhas, who served as the caretaker manager, will now take on the role of assistant coach.

The stakes are high for Riveiro and his squad as they prepare to compete in Group A against formidable teams like Brazil's Palmeiras and Portugal's Porto in the revamped Club World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)