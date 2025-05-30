Grand Slam Drama Unfolds: Day 5 Highlights from the French Open
Day five at the French Open saw notable matches and upsets. Daria Kasatkina and Sofia Kenin emerged victorious, while Novak Djokovic battled through injury to advance. Jannik Sinner ended Richard Gasquet's career with a decisive win, and emerging talent Henrique Rocha pulled off a remarkable comeback.
The fifth day of the French Open brought excitement and surprises as top players progressed and veterans bid farewell. Daria Kasatkina, the 17th seed, comfortably advanced to the third round after defeating Leolia Jeanjean, while Sofia Kenin set an all-American clash by beating Victoria Azarenka.
In a highlight, Novak Djokovic, the sixth seed, overcame Frenchman Corentin Moutet despite requiring medical attention, moving closer to a potential Grand Slam record. In another dramatic moment, Jannik Sinner dashed Richard Gasquet's hopes with a decisive 6-3, 6-0, 6-4 win, ending the Frenchman's career on the court.
Emerging talent shone as Portuguese qualifier Henrique Rocha pulled off a stunning comeback to defeat 19th seed Jakob Mensik. These events set the stage for an electrifying continuation of the tournament as established champions and rising stars compete for glory.
