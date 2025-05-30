Dramatic Battles and Stunning Comebacks: French Open Day 5 Highlights

The fifth day of the French Open witnessed a series of exhilarating encounters, as players vied for spots in the next round amidst the excitement and tension inherent to Grand Slam tournaments.

British fifth seed Jack Draper delivered a stunning performance against French favorite Gael Monfils, clinching a four-set victory. Meanwhile, 17th seed Daria Kasatkina showcased her skill with a decisive win over Leolia Jeanjean.

Novak Djokovic faced and overcame a challenge from Corentin Moutet despite receiving medical attention for his left foot. The day was marked by dramatic battles and unexpected comebacks, underscoring the tournament's thrilling nature.